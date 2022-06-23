 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

FDA orders Juul Labs to remove products from US market

  • 0
FDA orders Juul Labs to remove products from US market

The US Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul products removed from the US market as the agency issued marketing denial orders for its vaping devices and pods, pictured here in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018.

 EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration ordered Juul products removed from the US market as the agency issued marketing denial orders for its vaping devices and pods.

"As a result, the company must stop selling and distributing these products. In addition, those currently on the U.S. market must be removed, or risk enforcement action," the FDA said on Thursday.

Juul devices and four types of pods -- tobacco and menthol-flavored -- cannot be sold or distributed, the FDA said.

The agency said it reviewed the company's premarket tobacco product applications and determined tJuul Labs' study findings had "insufficient and conflicting data -- including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods -- that have not been adequately addressed."

"The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company," said Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, in the news release. "As with all manufacturers, JUUL had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards. However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders."

The FDA action focuses on importation, distribution and sales, not individual use, and it "cannot and will not enforce against individual consumer possession or use of JUUL products or any other tobacco products."

CNN has contacted Juul for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Recommended for you