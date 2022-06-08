 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBI raid of Lafayette home ends in one child pornography arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
FBI Raid on South Fourth Street

Richard Crowley, 31, is handcuffed and escorted by FBI agents into an LPD cruiser, where was taken from the scene.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — FBI agents on Wednesday served a federal search warrant at 1607 S. Fourth St. 

Richard Crowley, 31, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.

Richard Crowley

FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender said "there was one local arrest" while a federal investigation is ongoing. She declined to release further details.

The agents were assisted by officers with Lafayette Police Department, Bavender said.

The police raid closed South Fourth Street for about an hour between Teal Road and Montefiore Street, according to Nixle alerts from LPD.

A heavy police presence remained outside the home until about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Around the same time, Crowley was handcuffed and taken to an LPD cruiser and then escorted from the home.

Recommended for you