FBI raid of Lafayette home ends in one child pornography arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — FBI agents on Wednesday served a federal search warrant at 1607 S. Fourth St.
Richard Crowley, 31, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.
FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender said "there was one local arrest" while a federal investigation is ongoing. She declined to release further details.
The agents were assisted by officers with Lafayette Police Department, Bavender said.
The police raid closed South Fourth Street for about an hour between Teal Road and Montefiore Street, according to Nixle alerts from LPD.
A heavy police presence remained outside the home until about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Around the same time, Crowley was handcuffed and taken to an LPD cruiser and then escorted from the home.