Fatal crash on Sagamore Parkway

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Motorcyclist was killed in a Collision Tuesday evening.
Just before 5:30 Tuesday evening, West Lafayette PD received a 911 call concerning a motorcycle-car collision.
The accident happened on Sagamore Parkway, just north of Win Hentschel Boulevard, and when law enforcement got to the scene, the motorcyclist was deceased.
News 18 spoke with a witness of the crash. She says one vehicle quote "peeled" out of a parking lot into the road; This allegedly caused another car to slam on its brakes, leading to the motorcyclist to collide with that car.
The Witness did not want to be named, but was willing to share with us what she saw in the aftermath.
She said, “The helmet was probably about 20 feet away from him, a phone, pieces of the bike, his shoes even. I mean he was really.. he was hit hard on that bike.”
The identity of the motorcyclist is still unknown at this time. WLFI will continue to provide updates as we learn more.