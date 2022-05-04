 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fatal crash kills 1 person on State Road 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Old SR 25 crash

TIPPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said one person has died after a fatal crash on Old State Road 25.

It happened Wednesday night in the 4800 Block of Old State Road 25, close to State Road 225. That portion of the road was closed, but is now back open.

A service truck was found down a steep ravine along the west side of the road about 10:15 p.m. 

One person was found inside the truck and had to be cut out of the wreckage. First responders tried to save the victim; unfortunately, the person died at the scene. 

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Identification of the driver is pending with the coroner's office.

