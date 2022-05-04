Fatal crash kills 1 person on State Road 25

TIPPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said one person has died after a fatal crash on Old State Road 25.
It happened Wednesday night in the 4800 Block of Old State Road 25, close to State Road 225. That portion of the road was closed, but is now back open.
A service truck was found down a steep ravine along the west side of the road about 10:15 p.m.
One person was found inside the truck and had to be cut out of the wreckage. First responders tried to save the victim; unfortunately, the person died at the scene.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Identification of the driver is pending with the coroner's office.