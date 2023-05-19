Fatal car crash victim identified as 7-year-old boy

AMERICUS, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office says the victim in Wednesday's fatal crash on Old State Road 25 North was a 7-year-old boy.
Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Rene Goforth, of Darlington, who's being treated at a hospital in Indianapolis.
A 23-year-old from Plymouth and a 24-year-old from Lafayette are also hospitalized, as well as two other children who were in the vehicle's back seat.
As we've reported, several people in the car were ejected when the vehicle, which was traveling south on Old State Road 25, veered off the road and rolled several times.