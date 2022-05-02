Farmers waiting for fields to dry for planting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — The month of April brought cool and wet conditions for farmers in Indiana.
"There's one word I've been hearing from farmers and from our extension educators around the state; it's wet,” said Purdue Extension Corn Specialist, Dan Quinn. "We're sitting a little bit behind because it's just been cool and it's been wet, but we still have some time.”
Quinn says Hoosier farmers are off to a slow start, but they shouldn’t be worried.
“Last year we were about 13% planted and on average we’re usually about 8% planted,” said Quinn. “Typically when you think of corn in the state of Indiana you get to about April 20 or so and that’s when things start to really ramping up on average across the state with planting progress.”
As far as soybeans Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist, Shaun Casteel, says most of them are still sitting in the barn.
“We’ve got the seed that’s been delivered and in the ground across the state we don’t have anything reported on in terms of percentages,” said Casteel. “I’m sure there’s a field or two out there, but there is nothing really in the ground in a major way.”
Looking back at the 2021 planting season, Casteel says field conditions were much dryer.
“If we look at that in comparison to a year ago we had about 8% planted by this point, but a year ago the field conditions were much dryer,” said Casteel. “I recently looked at a drought map that we had a year ago where most of the state at that point was abnormally dry with the drought monitor. We don’t have that right now.”
The USDA’s recent crop progress report says Indiana currently has 1% of corn planted.
“The state record yield average before last year in 2021 was in 2018 and during this time back in 2018 the number we were at was 1% of corn planted,” said Quinn. “There’s just so much yield left to be made, but if we get to a month from now and we’re still way behind that’s when we get a little bit worried.”
Quinn says right now our planting season is shaping up to be similar to 2018.
"This time in 2018 the number we were at was 1% corn planted,” said Quinn. “We really kind of stress those really good conditions when it comes to soil moisture, and when it comes to soil temperature, more so than the calendar date.”
Casteel understands why farmers may feel like the 2022 planting is late compared to previous years.
“We’re not late,” said Casteel. “It may feel late when you look at 2020 and 2021 because both of those years were very advanced planting progress, but we’re not late.”
Casteel knows farmers may get anxious and more impatient as time goes on.
“If we’re in the middle of May and we haven’t gotten in the ground yet, I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of growers who are like ‘oh we’re not going to have that good of a year’, but that’s not necessarily true,” said Casteel. “When we get into the later part of May, and certainly the first week of June, that hits us pretty hard.”
As we continue to wait for fields to dry, he encourages farmers to do one last check of their equipment.
“Be ready to roll, so with equipment just continue to do a little bit of testing and do the driveway planting, or the grass lane, just to make sure that’s all good,” said Casteel. “So when the weather breaks we can put in 25% of the crop in one weeks’ time and have half the crop done in two weeks.”
Casteel and Quinn would like to remind farmers to stat patient and wait for the good conditions.
“We try to tell folks to just be patient because we still have plenty of time, especially from a corn standpoint,” said Quinn. “Even if we are delayed to mid to late May, we’re only hurting some of that potential yield. We’re not actually hurting the actual yield.”
Quinn and Casteel both agree there’s no need to stress right now because there’s plenty of time left.
"I think we're still in a good place to have the good yield potential and timely planting is part of that for soybeans,” said Casteel. “So I think we have every bit of that potential still for this 2022 season"
While waiting for good conditions, they both stress the importance of patience.”
While farmers wait for fields to dry, Quinn there’s still a lot of chances for the weather to break.
"If you get off to the wrong foot with planting a lot of times it can set you up for being off on the wrong foot the entire season,” said Quinn. “Wait until those fields are fit and conditions are good and get that corn plant off to a good start.”