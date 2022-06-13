Farmers continue to deal with high diesel fuel prices

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — The 2022 planting season has come to an end and crops are starting to emerge. However, farmers have been faced with many challenges this year, including the increased price for diesel fuel.
"I mean when you look at agriculture fertilizer prices are up, seed prices, and fuel prices so farmers are getting hit in a lot of different areas,” said the President of Indiana Farm Bureau, Randy Kron. “Just total input cost per acre is way up considering what we did last year or what’s been normal.”
Kron says luckily grain prices are good at the moment.
“Luckily right now grain prices are higher because of things going on in Ukraine,” said Kron. “But we need that just to offset all of the higher input cost."
Kron says farmers, like himself, are having to adjust to the situation.
“This year I know on our farm, and I know a lot of other farmers, are trying to make less trips across the field,” said Kron. “But there's a minimum amount that you're going to do just to get the job done."
Tippecanoe County farmer and Indiana Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Kevin Underwood, has been doing exactly that.
“We’ve made the decision years ago to reduce trips over the field by going to no till, and using a lot of cover crops so we’re reducing some of our herbicide usage,” said Underwood. “So by doing some of that we’ve been able to reduce the trips of the tractors and the equipment across the field and that has helped reduce a lot of our diesel fuel usage.”
Compared to just a year ago, Underwood says there’s a drastic difference in prices.
“For instance I filled up the tractor that runs the planter back here a few days ago and it wasn’t even after a big day of planting, it was a moderately decent day of planting, but 107 gallons of diesel fuel went into the tractor,” said Underwood. “With that day’s prices that equated to almost $590 worth of diesel fuel and obviously that’s a pretty daily kind of routine, so that’s a big ouch to deal with.”
By limiting their trips through the fields, both farmers have minimized the amount of diesel fuel they use, but there's only so much of that that can be done.
"You want to spend the least you can on fuel and you want to burn the least amount, but you also don't want to sacrifice yield or dollars," said Kron. "So there's a balance there."
With the increased diesel prices right now, farmers are also trying to be proactive.
"So it's just the game of trying to minimize trips over the field as much as we can," said Underwood. "Also trying to do the proactive thing in terms of pricing diesel fuel ahead of time at a lower price than what we're seeing in the current market."
While dealing with increased diesel fuel prices, farmers have some concerns moving forward.
"There's a lot of pessimism in terms of looking out, and seeing those increases in input cost," said Underwood. "There's concerns about how are we going to be able to see a way to make a profit as we move forward."