TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for a unique dining experience, the Farm at Prophetstown has you covered!
Guest can enjoy a five course dinner inside the Gibson Farmhouse Museum.
"It feels like home," said Executive Director at the Farm at Prophetstown, Lee Goudy. "When you're in the museum home, and you're on the farm, it feels like going back in time and enjoying family and friends and just the tranquility of the farm is just different than anywhere else you'll find."
Goudy says the Farm to Table Dinners give guest a taste of farm fresh food and a family atmosphere.
“People just really love coming into the evening setting of the farmhouse," said Goudy. "And they enjoy the meats and the produce and things off the farm.”
Goudy says the Farm to Table dinners are all about showcasing what the farm has to offer.
“The proteins all come from the farm," said Goudy. "We use the produce we have, and if we don’t have it, then we locally source it from local vendors.”
A fresh flower arraignment is also placed on each dinner table. The flowers are also grown on the farm.
Guest can take the flower arraignments home after their dinner.
Team Leader, Hannah Smith, says there’s also a garden that provides fresh produce.
“You can go a lot of places in Lafayette and West Lafayette and you can get a good meal," said Smith. "But we serve a good meal here and it’s everything else. It’s the setting, it’s the fact that you look out the window and our chickens are still running around.”
The meals are served on 1920’s china and local chefs prepare each meal.
“It just gives it variety," said Goudy. "It also gives people who follow those chefs the opportunity to come out to the farm and it continues to provide those folks who do come out to see something more unique and different.”
Goudy says they usually have 14 dinners a year, but due to the great success they've seen they plan on hosting more.
“In the past they used to end about October," said Goudy. "But I’d like to do a few through the winter with a winter setting out on the farm would be really nice too.”
Roughly 30 people can enjoy dinner at farm.
Goudy says reservations always fill up quickly.
“It’s kind of an intimate setting because we only seat about 30 people in this house," said Goudy. "So they’ll call for reservations and we’ll fill up and we almost always book and fill the space up.”
The dinners cost $70 per-person. If you would like more information, click here.