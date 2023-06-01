Fans react to Lafayette Aviators opening day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday was opening day at Loeb Stadium for the Aviators, and, as always, the fans came out in full force ready for another season of the fly boys.
News 18 spoke with several fans about their experience of this year's home opener.
"Very excited. This is my third consecutive opening day," Rob Kenny says. "Beautiful weather, beautiful atmosphere, lot of fans. This looks like an exciting team and, hopefully, a lot of offense."
"We host players that stay at our house," Julianna Rosi says. "It's really fun. You get to know them a lot better, and they are just so fun to be with."
"I'm gonna be happy to throw out the first pitch and see all of the other guys," says Jack Lang, a former Aviators player. "Two guys on the team I've actually played with in the past, so I've been happy to see them, but at the same time, it's nice to see the fans again, families, host families, friends that I've been able to get to know for the last two years. Its nice to be back.
"Its always the thrill," season ticket holder Elaine Cromer says. "The thrill of the chase, the thrill of the hunt. It's just that kind of thing because it's the first one, and we always like it."
"I expect the aviators to bring a win home and chill and eat a glizzy in the stands and have fun," junior fan Isaac Robinson says.
As we've reported, the Aviators won Thursday's matchup against the Chillicothe Paints with a walk-off hit.
"Just the ambiance, and I love baseball," Kenny says. "I'm a baseball nut, so any type of baseball is great, but to have it right here in Lafayette in front of so many excited people -- I mean, nothing like opening day."