Fans fill Mackey Arena for alumni basketball game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Name something more Indiana than basketball in August.
Fans piled into Mackey arena on Saturday morning for the Purdue alumni game. Former Head Coach Gene Keady was honored ahead of his Naismith Hall of Fame induction and the current Boilermakers scrimmaged in front of fans.
Gene Keady said the alumni game is special because he loves seeing people, talking about old times and just being around Purdue people.
“It’s very exciting, and I really appreciate our loyalty to each other,” Keady said. “That’s what I’ve always loved about Purdue, that they’re all very loyal towards their sports here at Purdue, and I really appreciate them coming out and watching the game.”
TV commentator and former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel also described the weekend as special.
“It’s always awesome to come back here and see former teammates and guys that you watched when you were growing up and guys that you watch now on the team or even just a couple years ago,” Hummel said. “So this is always an amazing weekend. I think it really shows how real the Purdue basketball family atmosphere is. So many guys come back.”
Keady also received a standing ovation from fans for being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“I didn’t expect that,” Keady said. “I know my mom and dad would have been proud, so it’s a special thing. And I had a lot of help. I had great players, had great assistants, a great wife, and I’m just appreciative of all everything that was given to me.”
After the alumni game, the current Boilermakers scrimmaged.
Ethan Morton did not play because of a hamstring injury and Mason Gillis wore a mask while playing because of a broken nose.
It was a battle between the two teams, diving for loose balls and getting scratched up.
Fans also saw freshman Myles Colvin and transfer Lance Jones take the court.
Jones said that he loved his first experience in Mackey in front of fans.
“It was amazing just to fill this thing up like this on an alumni game,” Jones said. “The word is indescribable, for sure.”
Next up for the Purdue men’s basketball team is their trip to Europe. The Boilermakers leave on Monday.