Family welfare system in Indiana struggling to meet community needs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The family and child welfare system in Indiana plays a critical role in the lives of many Hoosiers across the state. A steady increase in open positions, however, is making it challenging to keep up with the level of need in many areas.
Bauer Family Resources in Lafayette is one of more than 100 agencies in Indiana looking to fill several open jobs. The chief operating officer says having multiple openings for therapists and case managers slows down the ability to resolve family issues and extends the amount of time children are out of their homes.
Bauer COO Cassie Wade says many positions have been open much longer than normal.
"We have had our therapist position open I'm going to say since January,” Wade said. “We've received potentially one qualified applicant."
Bauer’s shortages are part of a growing trend across the state. According to the Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy, 70 percent of welfare agencies in Indiana have reduced the number of services they offer due to a lack of staff.
IARCA also says these agencies would typically face significant challenges with 7-12 percent of all positions being vacant. Right now, the statewide vacancies are three times that amount.
IARCA Executive Director Chris Daley says an industry which has always struggled to retain its workforce is seeing the problems heightened.
“We’re definitely seeing a higher rate of burnout, a higher rate of turnover, in a field that already had higher-than-average turnover,” Daley said. “It also means that families and youth who are looking for services aren’t getting them in as timely a way as they would have a year and a half ago.”
Wade believes the state needs to tap into its Rainy Day Fund to increase funding for these positions so they are appealing to applicants who are currently choosing to leave the state for better pay.
“Our wages across the state aren't as necessarily competitive as some other states,” Wade said. “That creates a real challenge for Lafayette and then our entire state."
Daley says there is interest within the General Assembly and the Department of Child Services to provide increased funding to these agencies. Daley says the state recognizes the importance of investing in this line of work.
“The ability to make sure that those staff members are able to stay in these positions, to be able to support their families,” Daley said, “to be able to grow and have a good quality of life is really integral to the ability to create some stability for these children.”
In addition to advocating for state assistance, IARCA has been actively recruiting across the state. The organization hosted a virtual hiring fair last week to attempt to fill 250 of the open positions around the state. Over the course of the two-day fair, however, only nine applicants participated.