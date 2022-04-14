Family appeals after wrongful death suit tossed in Indiana

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.8 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren, Tipton, Fountain, Clinton
and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Family appeals after wrongful death suit tossed in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Indiana police officer in 2019 is appealing a federal judge's dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit.

Eric Logan’s relatives argue in their appeal filed this week in the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that the judge was incorrect to dismiss the suit and that he should have considered evidence regarding former South Bend police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill’s credibility and policing standards, the South Bend Tribune reported.

“Some of the decisions that were made by the judge in weighing the evidence in this matter, were outside his purview,” said Brian Coffman, an attorney representing the O’Neill family. “That is up to a jury to weigh those facts and decide what actually happened in this incident.”

Logan's family sued the city of South Bend and O’Neill over the June 2019 shooting. O’Neill said the 54-year-old Logan refused his orders to drop a knife as the officer investigated a report of a person breaking into cars.

Last September, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty dismissed the suit, ruling that O’Neill acted reasonably when Logan moved toward him with a hunting knife raised over his head.

The family's lawsuit said O’Neill used excessive force and that Logan had thrown the knife before the officer shot him twice.

A special prosecutor ruled that O’Neill, who resigned weeks after Logan’s killing, was justified in the shooting. O’Neill was sentenced in October 2020 to probation after pleading guilty to a charge related to an earlier on-duty sexual encounter.

The fallout from Logan’s killing snarled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. Buttigieg, who is now President Joe Biden’s transportation secretary, had to step away from the campaign trail to face angry residents at an emotional town hall in South Bend.