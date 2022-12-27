Fall harvest recap and look ahead at 2023

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Farmers are reflecting back on the 2022 year, as the winter months continue.
Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn says the 2022 harvest season was great.
“I think overall harvest was about as good as a harvest season as we had hoped,” said Quinn. “Just the weather it stayed dry and we just had really good conditions.”
Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel says harvest was great for soybeans, too.
“Harvest this year was amazing,” said Casteel. “You couldn’t script it any better.”
Casteel says the combination of good weather with no rain to delay harvest, and an early start to harvest in September, Casteel says it was one to remember.
“In all cases really we probably looked for a breather because the weather was so good in terms of harvest,” said Casteel.
There was one notable downside Casteel noticed this harvest season.
“Soybeans can dry down too much and we kind of lose out on water weight,” said Casteel. “So a farmer will sell his grain at 13% but whenever he harvested it at 9% or 10%, he’s actually lost some yield because we do it on weights not a volume anymore.”
Because of that, Casteel says there were a few days where farmers might have lost out on some yields. However, all together the 2022 harvest was a success.
“In terms of just the harvest progress, and how well it went, it really went without a hitch,” said Casteel. “That’s been wonderful because it allowed a lot of time for some other fall activities.”
Casteel says this year is a good opportunity to catch up on fertilizer applications and soil samplings.
“Last year the opposite happened where we didn’t have the opportunity to soil sample and we has input prices that were really skyrocketing,” said Casteel. “People were trying to save money, and some didn’t know what to apply so they held off, but this year is going to be a good time to rebalance.”
Because of the harvest season farmers had, Casteel says farmers were able to get a lot of other field work done.
“Farmers were able to get the soil sampling done, fertility applied, and tillage done, so at this point hopefully that’s all been done,” said Casteel. “I think farmers can go into Christmas and enjoy it, instead of having to do soil sampling or anything.”
As for corn, Quinn says the weather was great. Farmers were able to get a lot of field work done ahead of time for spring planting.
“Whether it be fertilizer application, tillage or cover crop planting, they were able to get it done in a timely fashion so they won’t have to worry about it in the spring,” said Quinn. “A lot of those things if we have a delayed harvest they might bleed over into the spring.”
Right now, farmers are using the winter months to prepare for next year and reflect back on what needs to change from the previous season.
“They’re going over everything that went down in 2022,” said Quinn. “A lot of farmers have so much technology whether it be yield maps or different soil test maps.”
Quinn says that technology allows farmers to pinpoint what went well and what went wrong in 2022.
“Another big thing this year is meeting season because a lot of folks, like us at Purdue, we do a lot of meetings across the state,” said Quinn. “We’re just kind of educating farmers on what we’re seeing and we’re helping them learn for the next season.”
Casteel says over the past few years, Indiana's soybean yields have continued trending upwards.
He said that remained the case in 2022.
“We were at 60 bushels forecast for August, September and October,” said Casteel. “But we kicked it back a tick to 59 bushels, which is still right at the highest yield ever.”
For Indiana’s corn crop, Quinn says yields also turned out good.
“The most recent crop report was in November that came out and Indiana was at 191 bushel per acre for corn,” said Quinn. “That’s really good and it’s actually the second highest yield average that Indiana has ever had.”
Looking ahead to 2023, Casteel says hopefully by now farmers have gone through and set the foundation.
“With the springs that we get anymore you’ve got just an hour a day at best with a window to get stuff done,” said Casteel. “So do as much as you can upfront and that means to know your fertility on the field and get it corrected.”
Casteel also says to get your tillage work done if it’s not already.
“That makes it so when we get into the small brief windows in the spring you can hit it,” said Casteel. “One of the biggest things for soybeans to maximize yield is timely planting.”
Some farmers have already bought see right now, while others will soon be buying it. Casteel says there’s a few things to keep in mind in order to be profitable, like looking at the seed treatment.
“So if they’re pushing planting dates they need to make sure that they’ve got a seed treatment that’s going to help with some of those seedling diseases that are in their area,” said Casteel. “The other side of it with seed treatments is there’s all these different things we can layer on to it, including insecticide.”
Casteel says on the soybean side he’s yet to see a huge advantage of having a seed treatment with insecticides.
“So there’s some cost savings that can occur there,” said Casteel. “So look at your seed, seed treatment itself, and variety, and then look to position that for the best profit.”