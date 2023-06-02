Faith Christian wins third straight sectional title

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Christian took home their third straight boys golf sectional trophy on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles finished with a score of 304. West Lafayette came in second place with a score of 335 and Central Catholic came in third place with a score of 337.
Sam Peter of Faith Christian finished with a score of 70 and was the overall individual winner.
"I was hitting a lot of putts, hitting, like, long ones and only had one three putt, which is pretty good," Peter said. "I’ve had a few of those recently, and yeah, everything was just clicking, and it was pretty good all around."
Sam Peter's twin brother, Joe Peter, is on the team and their father Dan Peter is the head coach.
"It's pretty fun," Sam Peter said. "I like having my dad as coach. It's less stressful. And then I like having a brother and team because we can compete against each other and it's always a battle."
Sam Peter said he loves to compete with his twin brother but they are always rooting for each other.
"If it's close, I'm usually trying to win," Sam Peter said. "But yeah, I always hope he does his best."
Eli Patton of Faith Christian came in third place overall with a score of 74. Sam Peter said a huge part of their team's success is everybody's positive attitude.
"Everyone is always rooting for each other and challenging each other to become better, like every match," Peter said. "And we have two positive coaches who are always reinforcing good stuff and really helps us."
Faith Christian finished an impressive 31 strokes ahead of the second place West Lafayette Red Devils.
"We just went in and tried to play our best," Peter said. "We played good on Wednesday and had good momentum and really had a positive attitude all day, and it paid off."
Peter emphasized how special it is to be a part of one of the most successful teams in Faith Christian Athletics history. The boys golf team is the first team to win three sectional titles in a row.
"It's fun," Peter said. "Three in a row. It's cool to be on a successful team. Our athletic director is here right now. He's happy for us. I think that it's cool to be one of the best teams in Faith Christian history."
Winners from sectionals 11 through 15 will advance to IHSAA regionals at Coyote Crossing Golf Course next Friday at 9 a.m.
Full Sectional 11 Team Results:
1. Faith Christian - 304
2. West Lafayette - 335
3. Central Catholic - 337
4. Harrison - 339
5. Lafayette Jeff - 348
6. Delphi - 365
7. McCutcheon - 377
8. Clinton Central - 377
9. Rossville - 378
10. Clinton Prairie - 388
11. Carroll - 391
12. Benton Central - 405
Sectional 11 Individual Results:
1. Sam Peter - Faith Christian - 70
2. Porter Dick - Carroll - 73
3. Eli Patton - Faith Christian - 74
4. Charlie Seaburg - Central Catholic - 75
5. Joe Peter - Faith Christian - 78
Sectional 11 Individuals Advancing Without a Team:
1. Porter Dick - Carroll - 73
2. Maddix Walker - Lafayette Jeff - 80
3. Cade Nelson - Delphi - 80
Click HERE for Full Results Sheet