Faith Christian remains undefeated as they continue on with a stellar season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sticking with high school sports. Faith Christian was playing host to the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights.
The Eagles were looking to continue their winning streak to three, so let's see how they did.
The first half came around and the Eagles seemed to soar high. Two goals were scored in total in the first half—one by Alli Holder and one by Bailey Pattee.
When the second half came around Ella Bolton and Grace Robinson put up two more for the Eagles.
Just like that Faith Christian was all gas and no breaks and the Eagles would fly away with this game.
Final score Faith Christian wins 6-1.
Eagles remain undefeated as they continue on with their season.
OTHER SCORES:
BOYS SOCCER:
Lafayette Jeff def. LCC, 5-1.