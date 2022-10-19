 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Fairfield Township Trustee resigns

  Updated
  • 0
Taletha Coles File Photo

Coles was not present at the Tippecanoe County Council meeting where the council passed a resolution to remove her from office.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles has resigned from her position.

The resignation comes the same day a judge was scheduled to hear arguments on whether Coles should be removed from office.

That hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.

In her resignation letter, Coles said,

“I am resigning from my position as Fairfield Township Trustee effective immediately. I would like to take this opportunity to say that making this decision has been difficult, as working at the township has been a goal of mine to serve my community for which I am grateful however, it has been a very negative experience for me since I took office due to other politicians, my board, and the hostile work environment from staff that has been created due to my board and other politicians. My Chief Deputy Cheryl Watkins will fill my vacancy as stated in statute IC 3-13-11-17, IC 3-13-11-12.”

This story will be updated.

