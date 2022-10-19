Fairfield Township Trustee resigns

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles has resigned from her position.
The resignation comes the same day a judge was scheduled to hear arguments on whether Coles should be removed from office.
That hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.
In her resignation letter, Coles said,
“I am resigning from my position as Fairfield Township Trustee effective immediately. I would like to take this opportunity to say that making this decision has been difficult, as working at the township has been a goal of mine to serve my community for which I am grateful however, it has been a very negative experience for me since I took office due to other politicians, my board, and the hostile work environment from staff that has been created due to my board and other politicians. My Chief Deputy Cheryl Watkins will fill my vacancy as stated in statute IC 3-13-11-17, IC 3-13-11-12.”
