Fairfield Township Trustee candidates hold debate at Jeff HS

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Fairfield Township will have a new trustee after the November 8 election. Thursday afternoon, the two candidates running for the position took the stage for a debate.
Democrat Monica Casanova squared off against Republican April O'Brien. The two are vying to replace current trustee, Taletha Coles.
Casanova currently serves as a township board member. She said the experience will benefit her for preparing a budget and working with the new board.
O'Brien, meanwhile, touted her work as a small business owner to explain why she is best fit for the job.
Both candidates emphasized the need to reopen the township office, which has been closed since January. They each also committed to serving in the role on a full-time basis.
The candidates additionally explained what role they believe the township board should play.
"I want the board to be... to oversee my daily operations of the office,” O’Brien said. “Monthly when we meet – because we will be doing monthly board meetings. I think that's crucial. Especially right now since it's in the state that it's in."
"I would definitely empower the board,” Casanova said. “They are another set of eyes. They provide oversight to the township office [and] to the trustee. Again, it goes back to transparency. It's being transparent with the board and the community."
Casanova said she wants to update the eligibility standards for residents needing financial assistance and make the application process easier. O'Brien said she is committed to training case managers and coordinating with community partners to find additional financial resources for residents.
The two also explained why they're best suited to handle the township's nearly $700,000 budget.
"I do run a small business, so I am capable of managing staff,” O’Brien said. “Currently I have... I think I have six on staff. ... I know what it means to turn in a budget."
"When I was [the] library director in Monticello, I was director for five years,” Casanova said. “We had an annual budget of over $600,000. I had a 13-member staff, so I have that experience."
The candidates have also both met with Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle to discuss resuming $100,000 payments from the township to the department.