Fairfield Township Trustee called out for 'shopping sprees' with taxpayer money

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Public officials and former employees spoke out Monday against Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles. No one, except her lawyer, spoke in her favor.
The public hearing happened at a Tippecanoe County commissioners meeting as part of a new, multi-step process to remove trustees from office.
As News 18 reported, commissioners are next in line after Fairfield Township board members recently held a public hearing and OK'd a resolution calling for Coles's ouster.
The process is outlined in a new state law motivated by the actions of embroiled trustees in Greater Lafayette.
One of the chief complaints against Coles, who took office in 2019: The fact that Fairfield Township's office doors remain locked. Her opponents, including two outspoken former employees, say money for social services isn't going to those in need.
"Taletha Coles is denying 54,000 township residents physical access to a public assistance office by keeping the doors locked for over two-and-a-half years," says Kelli Stump, who worked in the office from 2013-2015 and again under Coles in 2019.
"At a time of great need and during a global pandemic, she could have done a lot for her community and she chose not," says Trisha Fogleman, a township employee from 2020-2021. "She was spending vast sums on redecorating the office and shopping sprees instead of helping the needy in Tippecanoe County."
Township credit card statements show purchases at Menards, Lowe's and Walmart, among other stores. But Coles's attorney, Alexandra Hawkins, says the receipts don't exist.
"We can't really sit here and say that she has made these purchases on the township card without evidence to support that," Hawkins says.
In a 2019 police report, Coles alleges her ex-employees destroyed the documents in an effort to sabotage her.
"You can report anything to the police but I was never involved in any type of investigation or asked about destroying anything," Stump says.
"My client is working to go back to every single vendor and gather those receipts, but — as I'm sure you can imagine — for three years or so, that's going to take some time," Hawkins says.
Part of the argument for Coles's removal is her refusal to release financial records. What documents she has provided show thousands of dollars spent on online motivational courses, meals at restaurants and a spa day.
"If you had ever seen her in action during her shopping trips, you would know the damage she can do in one afternoon," Fogleman says.
Coles attended the meeting but declined to comment. She lost her bid for reelection and is out of office at the end of the year.
After Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's recent felony conviction, some say there's no time to wait.
"As everyone on the other side of the river recently saw ... If we get to a place where there's that backed-in-a-corner sort of feeling, crazy things start to happen," says Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward, who was fired under Teising and reinstated after her conviction.
No official action was taken during Monday's public hearing.
Commissioners must wait until their next meeting to vote on a resolution to remove Coles. If passed, the resolution moves on to the county council.
Finally, a local judge will decide the case.