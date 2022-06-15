Fairfield Township Trustee accuses ex-employees of 'sabotage'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township and Trustee Taletha Coles remain under criminal investigation. Her board continues to push for financial records as they ponder using a new state law to remove her from office.
Coles on Tuesday night handed over a trove of documents. Buried in the stack of papers was a 2019 police report in which she makes surprising allegations.
"We got none of it," says township Board Member Rocky Hession, noting he's still waiting for Coles to fulfill a records request for township receipts and bank statements during her tenure.
What Trustee Taletha Coles handed over after Tuesday's meeting, Hession says, didn't fit the bill.
"There's no receipts, no statements, no anything like that," he says.
Buried in the stack of papers, though, was a 2019 police report.
"I have no understanding of why she gave it to us," Hession says. "She didn't mention it at the time. ... It talked about records being destroyed."
According to the report, Coles accused employees of "shredding large quantities of documents from the filing system at the office," and she suspected they were "trying to sabotage her out of loyalty to" former trustee Julie Roush, who was elected county clerk the same year.
The officer was "unable to determine what, if any, crime had specifically occurred." Lafayette police confirmed Wednesday the case was closed with no arrests.
As News 18 reported, Indiana State Police troopers recently raided township properties in a criminal investigation.
What records Coles has released show she's spent thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on meals at restaurants, an online motivational course and a staff spa day.
"Who did they spend it for and why? That's what the receipts are supposed to be for," Hession says. "Was all this stuff for township business? She already admitted that she's been using money to buy dinner out. ... That's on her ticket, not ours."
News 18 isn't naming the ex-employees named in the police report because they haven't been arrested or charged.
In a phone call, one of them said Coles was "crazy" and her allegations were "a total lie."
No one who spoke with News 18 had prior knowledge of the police report.
A reporter reached out to Coles for comment but didn't hear back.
Roush wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday, but in a phone call said, "That is so not true" and that she "did everything to help" Coles as she transitioned into the office.