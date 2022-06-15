Fairfield Township Trustee accuses ex-employees of 'sabotage'

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe, Warren, Carroll, Parke, Vermillion,
Fountain and Montgomery Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Fairfield Township Trustee accuses ex-employees of 'sabotage'

  • Updated
  • 0
Fairfield Township generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township and Trustee Taletha Coles remain under criminal investigation. Her board continues to push for financial records as they ponder using a new state law to remove her from office.

Coles on Tuesday night handed over a trove of documents. Buried in the stack of papers was a 2019 police report in which she makes surprising allegations.

"We got none of it," says township Board Member Rocky Hession, noting he's still waiting for Coles to fulfill a records request for township receipts and bank statements during her tenure.

What Trustee Taletha Coles handed over after Tuesday's meeting, Hession says, didn't fit the bill.

"There's no receipts, no statements, no anything like that," he says.

Buried in the stack of papers, though, was a 2019 police report.

"I have no understanding of why she gave it to us," Hession says. "She didn't mention it at the time. ... It talked about records being destroyed."

According to the report, Coles accused employees of "shredding large quantities of documents from the filing system at the office," and she suspected they were "trying to sabotage her out of loyalty to" former trustee Julie Roush, who was elected county clerk the same year.

The officer was "unable to determine what, if any, crime had specifically occurred." Lafayette police confirmed Wednesday the case was closed with no arrests.

As News 18 reported, Indiana State Police troopers recently raided township properties in a criminal investigation.

What records Coles has released show she's spent thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on meals at restaurants, an online motivational course and a staff spa day.

"Who did they spend it for and why? That's what the receipts are supposed to be for," Hession says. "Was all this stuff for township business? She already admitted that she's been using money to buy dinner out. ... That's on her ticket, not ours."

News 18 isn't naming the ex-employees named in the police report because they haven't been arrested or charged.

In a phone call, one of them said Coles was "crazy" and her allegations were "a total lie."

No one who spoke with News 18 had prior knowledge of the police report.

A reporter reached out to Coles for comment but didn't hear back.

Roush wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday, but in a phone call said, "That is so not true" and that she "did everything to help" Coles as she transitioned into the office.

Recommended for you