Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fairfield Township Meeting Raises Concerns Over 2023 Budget

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Tonight Fairfield Township board members expressed their concerns regarding the budget for the upcoming year.

Last week, current township board member Monica Casanova was elected to be the next Trustee of Fairfield Township.

The board stated today that starting July first, the bill to oust current trustee Taletha Coles will come into effect.

This will be the first step in the proceedings for transfer of power.

Board members are still worried that there may be a lingering issue: leaving a decent budget for Casanova to work with.

In 2020, Coles chose not to submit a pre-approved budget by the board because she didn't agree with it.

The board fears this could happen again.

"You never know what she could do. I'm afraid that there is valuable records there that she might destroy," said Perry Schnarr, President of Fairfield Township Board.

The deadline to submit the budget will be at the end of October.

Coles was not present at the meeting for comment.

