Fairfield Township Meeting Raises Concerns Over 2023 Budget

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Tonight Fairfield Township board members expressed their concerns regarding the budget for the upcoming year.
Last week, current township board member Monica Casanova was elected to be the next Trustee of Fairfield Township.
The board stated today that starting July first, the bill to oust current trustee Taletha Coles will come into effect.
This will be the first step in the proceedings for transfer of power.
Board members are still worried that there may be a lingering issue: leaving a decent budget for Casanova to work with.
In 2020, Coles chose not to submit a pre-approved budget by the board because she didn't agree with it.
The board fears this could happen again.
"You never know what she could do. I'm afraid that there is valuable records there that she might destroy," said Perry Schnarr, President of Fairfield Township Board.
The deadline to submit the budget will be at the end of October.
Coles was not present at the meeting for comment.