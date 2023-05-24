Fairfield Township hosting strategic planning sessions

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Fairfield Township will be hosting a series of strategic planning sessions next month.
Trustee Monica Casanova is asking residents of the township to attend to help identify the township's goals, values and mission.
There will be three sessions in June. The first is Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Next is Saturday, June 10, also at 10 a.m.
The final session will be Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. All three sessions will be held at the township office on Wabash Avenue.
In a news release, Casanova says she hopes these sessions will help the township turn a new page and find a shared path for its future.