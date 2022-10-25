Fairfield Township hires consultants to get office 'back up on its feet'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Fairfield Township still does not know who is legally meant to be the interim trustee after the resignation of former trustee, Taletha Coles. However, the township board is conducting business as usual for the time being.
During a meeting Monday night, interim board president Monica Casanova and board member Rocky Hession approved the hiring of three consultants. The consultants are Trisha Fogleman, Teresa Meyers and Kelli Stump.
All three have previously worked in the township office. They will help acting interim trustee Perry Schnarr run the office for at least the next three weeks.
Stump worked for former trustees Julie Roush and Taletha Coles. She says it's going to take a group effort to get the township back on track.
"I have been one of the biggest pushers to get the door open, and I want to be a part of helping that happen,” Stump, who is running as a Republican for one of the three seats on the township board, said after the meeting. “There's no date that I can think of. I don't think the board has a date in mind either, but we will be working diligently to get the doors open and get the office back where it needs to be."
Stump says the office is currently paralyzed with disorganization.
"We don't know where anything is, and there's no staff left over unfortunately,” Stump said. “It's going to be starting from bare bones, so having people with experience like myself, Teresa Meyers or Trisha Fogleman I think will just help get the township back up on its feet quicker."
The township board is expected to approve the salaries for the consultants at the next board meeting. To fund the payments to the consultants, the board approved the reallocation of $5,000 from the care of cemeteries fund and $6,000 from the intake specialist fund into the professional services fund.
During the meeting, Schnarr also presented township payroll records to explain why he believes Cheryl Watkins is not legally able to be the interim trustee. The records indicate the township paid Watkins a total of $27,507.75 in 2022 to be an intake specialist.
There is no official documentation of Watkins’ title being “Chief Deputy.” There is also no line item in the records for a chief deputy.
There has still been no confirmation from the Indiana Township Association or the Indiana Attorney General’s Office about who is legally entitled to the position.
The next Fairfield Township board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 10, at 8:30 p.m. at the township office.