Fairfield Township Board of Trustees moves forward with removal of Taletha Coles from office

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Fairfield Township Board of Trustees held a public hearing in regards to the removal of trustee Taletha Coles from office Wednesday evening.
At the hearing, the board presented their new resolution for removal.
Multiple members of the community spoke out against trustee Coles tonight who was present at the meeting. One of those community members was one of Taletha Coles' former employees. Kelli Stump worked under Coles in 2019, and left her position in the Township because of the trustee.
"We now have an option to remove a trustee that is simply not showing up, not doing their job, and the doors are still locked at the township," Stump said. "If you go down to the township right now, the front door looks like a panic attack. There is no clear hours, there are notes everywhere, I went down to request a public records request, and I was denied."
While Coles was present, she did not give testify her case personally. One of the Board members read a letter sent by Coles lawyer that was used as her testimony.
At the end of Wednesday's meeting, the board voted to move forward with the immediate removal of Taletha Coles from office. Board member, Rocky Hession shared with News 18 what is next in the removal process.
"We have to redeliver everything that we did, the attachments and the resolution to the county commissioners in 10 days," Hession said. "We only have to sign paper work. Perry, our president, will deliver that to the commissioners office tomorrow. I will then take the recorded minutes, put them on CDs, and we'll give them that.
The Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to begin the process of removing Coles from office, and will bring their case to the county commissioners office on Thursday.