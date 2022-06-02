'Ezra Speaking' shows lighter side of Greater Lafayette public figures

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A boy and his green screen are gaining a lot of attention in Greater Lafayette. News 18 first introduced you to him last year as his weather show was just taking off. Now, local leaders are starting to take note of his work.
Seven-year-old Faith Christian student Ezra Hayden received a green screen as a birthday present. He then began recording weather forecasts and posting them to his YouTube channel, “Ezra Speaking.” Recently, he has invited leaders from both sides of the river to co-host his show with him.
Within the past month, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis have both made appearances on the show. His most recent co-host this week has been Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith.
"They reached out to me and we jumped all over it,” Goldsmith said. “I mean it's a great thing for Ezra and the community really. He's doing great things."
Ezra says this is a chance for him to show a different side of Greater Lafayette’s most familiar faces.
"I feel scared on the inside but happy on the outside,” Ezra said. “It means a lot to me to interview everybody and it's just… entertaining to me to do the weather. It's inspiring to me.”
Ezra's father, Jason Hayden, helps his son create the videos and upload them to his YouTube channel. He says he hopes the mayors and the sheriff are the first of many high profile co-hosts to come for his son.
"I say you're going to miss a hundred percent of the shots you never take,” Jason said. “So we're just taking as many shots as we can."
Ezra is already scheduled to co-host future episodes with Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle and Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway. Jason says they plan to do a series highlighting local nurses and paramedics soon as well.
