Experts note 'red flags' of abuse in 3-year-old's death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Jurors on Tuesday reviewed disturbing evidence in a trial against Crystal Cox, who is charged with murder and neglect along with her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, in the death of her 3-year-old son, Zues Cox.
Cox cried and dabbed her eyes through most of the testimony as she relived the aftermath of her son's death.
Jurors heard a frantic 911 call in which a dispatcher attempts to guide the couple through CPR. They also saw recordings of Cox's interviews with detectives and police officers, as well as graphic images of her son's body.
Police first responded in July to an unresponsive child at 1200 Howell Street.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene and noticed bruises all over his body.
A medical examiner also testified about the toddler's extensive internal injuries. Those included a lacerated kidney and other organs, which caused severe blood loss.
Dr. Darin Wolfe said those kinds of injuries "take an extreme amount of force" and added the extensive bruising was "a red flag that this is not an accident."
In body camera footage, Cox tells an officer her son's bruises were from falls while at the pool and while riding his bike.
The couple lived together with the toddler and Garnes' son, Jermaine Garnes Jr. The boy testified that his dad punched the child in the chest as punishment for drawing on the floor with crayons.
Cox's defense attorney, Kirk Freeman, asked if the symptoms of internal bleeding could mimic other illnesses like bowel obstructions, suggesting Cox didn't know the extent of the injuries or alleged abuse.
Cox told officers she thought her son was sick or constipated, repeatedly sobbing, "We didn't know," and also noting, unprompted, that the bruises were "not from abuse or anything like that."
In an interview with detectives, Cox says "I thought I did the right thing," and "I don't know where I went wrong as a mother."
The trial continues into Wednesday with more witnesses and more evidence.