Expert: Time for climate change prep is now in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An expert says the time is now to prepare for extreme weather events statewide due to climate change.
That's according to a readiness assessment for future extreme flooding and heat conducted by Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Institute.
The institute's Resilience Implementation Manager Matt Flaherty drove from Bloomington to Lafayette on Monday to present the results to Tippecanoe County commissioners.
He says the county ranks average to above average when it comes to climate change readiness.
He adds high-heat days in the area will double to triple by 20-50.
"These impacts are more-or-less locked in for some of the decades ahead, even as we work on fixing the overall problem," Flaherty says. "Knowing that's true, it really falls to local governments to prepare and adapt to those challenges to protect infrastructure, property and their residents."
The assessment was based on survey responses from county departments dealing with flood plains and emergencies situations, include the surveyor's office, the Area Plan Commission and the Tippecanoe Emergency Management Agency.
For more information about the Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan, visit greaterlafayetteclimate.com.