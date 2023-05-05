Exclusive Q&A: Sports 18 sits down with Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters first arrived on campus in December.
Now, with spring football under his belt, Walters sat down with Sports 18 for the first time.
Kelly Hallinan talks with Walters about how his time as a Boilermaker has been going so far.
How does having a dual threat quarterback like Hudson Card kind of change the offense?
"Well, it puts stress on the defense. Like, you have to play with all eleven on the field offensively. Graham has done a great job of really doing the things that I hate seeing as a defensive coordinator on Saturdays and keeping you honest and making you play sideline to sideline."
What holes do you still need to fill on the defensive side of the ball?
"You know, we've attacked the transfer portal with some secondary players, some guys up front on the D-line, but we've got a good foundation. You look at what good teams have, and they usually have a good quarterback and on defense they got guys that can go rush the passer, and I feel like foundationally, we have both of those."
Do you feel like you found a guy who can come in and rush off the edge?
"We got a couple of guys that is probably our deepest spot on defense. You talk about Nic Caraway, you talk about KJ, who didn't go through the spring but obviously has played a lot of ball here. Scotty, Khordae and then the newcomer Will Heldt. He'll be a guy to watch come fall."
You mentioned the transfer portal. Obviously, that has changed college sports. How do you think it specifically impacted Purdue football?
"Well, we were able to go out and get our quarterback right. Without the transfer portal, we wouldn't have been able to get Hudson, and it's allowed us to really flip the roster in terms of filling those needs, and guys are attracted to this place. This is an easy sell, being in the Big Ten, the academic prestige here, the facilities here, and now the staff that we have in place. It's been an attractive area for guys that have a couple of years remaining that want to continue to play football at a high level."
And then we've seen since day one, you've been very involved, obviously, with the football team, but just around campus with Purdue as a whole. Is that something that you're trying to instill in your players and recruits?
"Absolutely. You got to enjoy the collegiate experience, and the collegiate experience at Purdue is second to none, so take advantage of it while you're here, myself included. I'm going to be bringing my kids to games and supporting other programs. This is what you enjoy about college athletics."
So how has your transition and your family's transition been to Purdue and West Lafayette so far?
"It's been awesome. The community is very supportive and welcoming with open arms. Kids are on baseball teams already, so I was at a couple of West Lafayette baseball games, so they're getting inundated with the community and we're excited to be here."
Any other things you guys think you need to fine tune ahead of the fall season?
"First off, preparing our bodies for playing football in a Big Ten schedule, and specifically with the type of Big Ten opponents that we're going to play. The type of non conference teams that we're going to face is really focusing on taking care of our bodies and then diving into the football and loving the game for the game so that we are prepared to play come the fall. And our preparation will lead to confidence on game day."
Walters and Purdue football open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium against Fresno State.