Ex-Wabash Township trustee 'vindicated,' considers back pay after convictions reversed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ex-Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising says she feels vindicated after the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned her 21 felony theft convictions.
Teising stayed in Florida and other faraway places for nine months of her term. Prosecutors argued she forfeited her position and stole from taxpayers by collecting her salary. But in an 18-page decision, the appellate court disagrees.
The three-judge panel writes in the decision Teising's acts "may have compelling cause for concern" but "the evidence presented in this case does not support the twenty-one convictions of theft."
"She established her place at her friend's home and then traveled. It was all temporary. She did nothing to manifest an intent to move out of Wabash Township," says Teising's attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman. "The appellate court limited itself to reversing these convictions on the basis the evidence was insufficient to support the convictions."
In a statement, Teising doubles down that she's maintained her residence in Wabash Township, adding she's "served the people of Wabash Township" and is "disappointed that (Tippecanoe County Prosecutor) Pat Harrington wastes taxpayer dollars on this political prosecution."
"At this time," she adds, "I am considering my next steps but for today, I am vindicated."
Celestino-Horseman she's it's possible for Teising to finish her term. She adds back-pay isn't off the table.
"If you are an elected official and you are convicted, and your conviction is subsequently reversed, you are entitled to be paid for the time you would've otherwise held the office," she says.
In a response, Harrington says he'll contact "the Attorney General's Office to request the case be transferred to the Indiana Supreme Court ... The Attorney General's Office has up to 45 days to request transfer from the date of the court of appeals decision."
Teising also faced outrage when she axed township fire Chief Ed Ward and laid off the department's paid firefighters. Current Trustee Angel Valentín brought them back after Teising's initial conviction.
Ward says in a statement he's "frustrated and disheartened" by the appellate court's decision.
He adds Wabash Township staff "will continue to humbly serve those in (their) charge with integrity, pride, professionalism and distinction."
Valentín wasn't available Friday for comment.