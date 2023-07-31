Ex-TSC gym teacher accused of battering students

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A former Southwestern Middle School gym teacher is facing battery charges and is accused of several inappropriate acts with female students.
Court documents say the first incident occurred in November of 2021.
A victim told a teacher that she and her friends were poked near their breasts by their gym teacher, Peter Anders.
One of the victims also had a video of Anders kicking a girl in the buttocks in the school's hallway.
A year later, officers investigated an incident where Anders allegedly hit a 12-year-old student's buttocks with a shoe.
When questioned by police, Anders says he didn't remember doing it.
Victims told police Anders would call girls in his classroom "babe" or "baby" and would put his arms around their backs near their breasts or along their belt line.
He also allegedly picked up a seventh-grader from behind and lifted her shirt while she was running.
Anders faces 5 felony counts of battery on a person less than 14 years old.