Ex-trustee's appeal, filed late, could be dead on arrival

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Ex-Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's appeal could be dead on arrival after her attorney filed the brief late.
The Indiana Court of Appeals will now decide whether or not to accept the document.
Teising is appealing her conviction and sentence on 21 counts of theft. She lived outside the township for much of 20-20 while continuing to collect her salary.
Her attorney accuses prosecutors of bootstrapping Indiana's residency law onto the state's theft statutes.
The brief also makes a case for double jeopardy. Her attorney argues the former trustee was punished 21 times for one act.
The brief asks the appeal court to overturn Teising's conviction, vacate her sentence or allow a new trial with a special prosecutor.