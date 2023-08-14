 Skip to main content
Ex-Jeff teacher claims blackmail in grooming lawsuit

Lafayette Jefferson High School exterior

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An ex-teacher accused of grooming teenagers says he's being blackmailed.

The claims come in a countersuit filed by ex-Jeff High School Choir Director Ja'shon Burks.

As we've reported, two families are suing Burks over allegations he sexually harassed several girls.

Now, Burks is responding to those accusations in a new court filing.

He says the students faked the stories because he punished them for getting high before a rehearsal.

Burks also faces criminal charges of child seduction and sexual battery.

He resigned last year.

We reached out to attorneys for Burks and the alleged victims but haven't heard back.

