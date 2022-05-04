 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ex-CD Land owner is accused of corruption

  • Updated
  • 0
Menashi Cohen mugshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A retired Purdue University professor and ex-business owner faces 18 felony charges.

Menashi Cohen appeared in court on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of corrupt business influence, money laundering and tax evasion, among others. 

Prosecutors said he sold stolen items out the now-defunct thrift store CD Land.

As News 18 reported, Menashi and Fran Cohen are at the center of an investigation into their business dealings at CD Land, Deal Zone and Treasure on Pallets. 

Police last year seized $150,000 in cash and inventory from the stores and the Cohen's bank accounts as part of an ongoing civil forfeiture case.

