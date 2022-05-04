Ex-CD Land owner is accused of corruption

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A retired Purdue University professor and ex-business owner faces 18 felony charges.
Menashi Cohen appeared in court on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of corrupt business influence, money laundering and tax evasion, among others.
Prosecutors said he sold stolen items out the now-defunct thrift store CD Land.
As News 18 reported, Menashi and Fran Cohen are at the center of an investigation into their business dealings at CD Land, Deal Zone and Treasure on Pallets.
Police last year seized $150,000 in cash and inventory from the stores and the Cohen's bank accounts as part of an ongoing civil forfeiture case.