Ex-Cass County fire chief suspended, demoted after drunk driving arrest

Jerry Maxson

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A former fire chief has been suspended and demoted after a drunk-driving arrest.

Jerry Maxson is no longer chief of Cass County Fire District Number One after a vote Monday by the fire district board.

It's unclear how long Maxson is suspended.

As we've reported, police say he slurred his speech and struggled to maintain his balance during a late-night traffic stop in White County earlier this month.

Officers also noticed his eyes were watery and red. Maxson later allegedly failed a breathalyzer test.

He faces two misdemeanor drunk driving charges.

