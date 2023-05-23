Ex-Cass County fire chief suspended, demoted after drunk driving arrest

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A former fire chief has been suspended and demoted after a drunk-driving arrest.
Jerry Maxson is no longer chief of Cass County Fire District Number One after a vote Monday by the fire district board.
It's unclear how long Maxson is suspended.
As we've reported, police say he slurred his speech and struggled to maintain his balance during a late-night traffic stop in White County earlier this month.
Officers also noticed his eyes were watery and red. Maxson later allegedly failed a breathalyzer test.
He faces two misdemeanor drunk driving charges.