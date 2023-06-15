Event to raise awareness about sex trafficking in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The group "We the People" is educating the public about human sex trafficking at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The goal is to inform people about how often human trafficking happens, even though you may not hear or see it.
"We're the number one nation on Earth trafficking, particularly minors, children. But also adults," event coordinator Jon Schrock says.
80% of human sex trafficking incidents go unreported, Schrock says.
"In central Indiana, there's been several sex stings that have happened out of Johnson County," he says. "We know that a person from Crawfordsville was arrested trying to solicit sex from a minor. So it's a problem that's here. We know that Evansville is the number one sex trafficking capital in the United States.
"We The People" is holding the event at Mike Alsop's Pre-Owned dealership to bring the issue to light.
Sex trafficking abolitionist and founder of Jaco Booyens Ministry, Jaco Booyens, will be speaking about human sex trafficking in our area.
"It's to educate a community in Indiana," Booyens says. "How it works. Who's doing it? How do you combat it? What are the signs to look for? If I see it, who do I report it to? What are the key drivers, driving trafficking, particularly Indiana?"
Booyens will be sharing his new film, "Sex Nation," with people who attend.
"The film tomorrow night takes a historic look at America, a current look at what's happening, why it's happening, and what we need to do from a moral perspective as a country, as a state, as a community, as a home, to fix this," he says.
The problem is everywhere and at all times.
"I know the law enforcement here in Tippecanoe County and the Greater Lafayette area is very concerned about what's going on," Schrock says.
"It occurs every hour," Booyens says. "It's occurring while we speak."
The event is free and open to the public.