Event to focus on gang activity in Greater Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe Child Abuse Prevention Council and Tippecanoe CASA are joining forces to host an event about an important issue.
The TCAP Lunch And Learn aims to educate people who work with children about gang activity in the Greater Lafayette area.
Sgt. Michael Zambon of the Lafayette Police Department will give a one-and-a-half hour speech, discussing the process of identifying, documenting and tracking criminal organizations in the community.
He'll also share data about criminal activity in the area and how the police department is handling it.
The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the YWCA Greater Lafayette, 605 North 6th St. in Lafayette.