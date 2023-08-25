Event planned to support historic Prophetstown barn

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Farm at Prophetstown is inviting the public for a fun event next month that also supports a good cause.
The farm's historic Red Gambrel Barn was built from two old barns from the early 1900s.
However, it's currently in need of serious restoration
In an event called, "fundRAISE the Barn" all proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the preservation of the barn so the organization can continue to educate the public.
Everyone who attends can also expect a fun night of music, square dancing, food, a bounce house for kids, and a silent auction.
It takes place on September 23rd at 6 p.m. at 3534 Prophetstown Road in Battle Ground.