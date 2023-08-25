 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Event planned to support historic Prophetstown barn

  • 0
The Farm at Prophetstown

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Farm at Prophetstown is inviting the public for a fun event next month that also supports a good cause.

The farm's historic Red Gambrel Barn was built from two old barns from the early 1900s.

However, it's currently in need of serious restoration

In an event called, "fundRAISE the Barn" all proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the preservation of the barn so the organization can continue to educate the public.

Everyone who attends can also expect a fun night of music, square dancing, food, a bounce house for kids, and a silent auction.

It takes place on September 23rd at 6 p.m. at 3534 Prophetstown Road in Battle Ground.

Recommended for you