Evan Anders Scholarship awarded to McCutcheon golfers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A scholarship created in memory of a late McCutcheon teen is helping his golf teammates reach their dreams.
Boyd Anders and his family started this scholarship in memory of their late son, Evan, who died in a car crash on U.S. 52 about a year ago. Three McCutcheon boys golf team members are the first to ever get the scholarship.
The winners of the award actually knew the person it is named after. Before he died, Evan Anders was their golf teammate and friend.
"It is a true honor, really," said scholarship recipient Elijah Meadows.
After graduating from McCutcheon High School, Meadows will use the scholarship to help pay for his tuition at Purdue University, where he will study to become an airline captain.
"To be able to continue on his memory in this way, and to have this scholarship in the first place is just ... it's hard to describe how honored I am," Meadows said.
"I didn't really feel like I would ever get this opportunity to be supported in this type of way," said scholarship recipient Reece Dunbar.
Dunbar plans to save his scholarship money and possibly use it to fund community college courses.
"I've known Evan since middle school and he was just, he was a great kid to be around," he said. "He was a really goofy kid, he really tried to make us laugh."
Recipient Keaton Wright said being on the McCutcheon golf team made him a better leader and friend.
"Everyone on that golf team is like a brother to me," he said.
Even so, he told News 18 that getting up on stage to accept the award was difficult while mourning the loss of Evan, who he calls his best friend.
"Evan really pushed me to be who I am, who I will be as a person," Wright said.
Wright will use his scholarship money to fund his education to study music production.
The scholarship fund has a car show fundraiser with live music coming up on Aug. 6.