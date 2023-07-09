Erin Easter unopposed in West Lafayette mayoral election

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette democratic mayoral candidate Erin Easter will run unopposed in the upcoming general election.
Candidates had until the end of June to file for candidacy. Because no one else did, Easter only needs to obtain one vote to become the city’s next mayor.
Easter, who currently serves as the West Lafayette Director of Development, is hoping to build on a foundation that has already been laid.
“There are some things that we’ve been planning that are already in the works, we’ve been planning for quite some time that will be coming to fruition over the course of the next few years,” Easter said.
Easter was hired by Mayor John Dennis in 2018 as the city’s Deputy director of Development. Dennis, who will not seek reelection due to an early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis, quickly backed Easter’s campaign when she announced that she was running for mayor.
“I know what she has participated in and been a strong leader in when it comes to the changes that we created in this community,” Dennis said. “But more importantly, she’s from here, she lives here, she lives here.”
Assuming Easter garners her vote she will take office at the end of 2023.