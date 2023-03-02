EPA's plan to ship contaminated soil to Indiana is 'purely political,' senator says

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — More elected officials are opposed to a controversial plan by the Environmental Protection Agency to ship hazardous materials from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to a landfill about an hour south of Lafayette.
The landfill, owned by Heritage Environmental Services, is located in Roachdale in Putnam County. Now, truckloads of contaminated soil unearthed during the clean-up are arriving there this week for disposal.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and Rep. Jim Baird, who represents the WLFI viewing area and Roachdale residents, recently sent a letter to the EPA demanding answers.
"It was due to the fact there was a political resistance from a blue state, Michigan, that had a certified site to take it," Braun says Thursday in an interview with News 18. "That is sadly looking like it was purely politics. Since we're a red state, maybe, a state of a different political persuasion, we have to take it."
But Michigan's GOP chair says during a recent protest the push-back there is non-partisan. It's unclear why the EPA paused the Michigan shipment.
"This is not a partisan issue," Kristina Karama, Michigan GOP chair, says during the protest, according to sister station WWJ. "This is about our very lives."
Braun and Baird question how the EPA picked Roachdale instead of landfills in Michigan and others close to the crash site.
"There was not a certified site in Pennsylvania, evidently," he says. "This is ironic: There was one in Ohio. It's got a lot of questions that need to be answered."
In the letter, Braun says he has "a high degree of confidence in the Hoosiers operating the facility in Roachdale, Indiana, who are used to and well-practiced in handling these types of contaminated materials."
But the EPA website shows at least one violation unaddressed for the past three years.
"Why they've got those warnings there ... I have to learn more about it. ... It would beg the question, then, 'Why didn't you keep it in Ohio?'" he says.
Braun has yet to hear back from the EPA.
"Now, Hoosiers have to be concerned with all the uncertainty and the angst about it when there should be very good reasons, and I don't think we're going to find them," he says.
Gov. Eric Holcomb was among the first elected officials in Indiana to openly object to the EPA's plan, saying he learned about it third-hand. He's now asking to speak with the head of the agency.
News 18 reached out to the EPA and Heritage Environmental Services for comment. So far, we haven't heard back.