 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Entries needed for Lafayette July Fourth parade

  • Updated
  • 0
fireworks generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The July Fourth parade is returning for its second year, but entries are still needed.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. near Five Points and heads toward Columbian Park on Main Street.

It's part of July Fourth festivities in Lafayette including the Stars and Stripes Celebration starting at 6 p.m. at Riehle Plaza. 

City Clerk Cindy Murray says only 14 groups have signed up to run a float in the parade.

"I would like to have at least maybe 25 or 30 to make it worth everybody's while as they come out," she says.

She's encouraging people to register on the city's website. She adds this year's theme is "Hats Off To America."

"We're asking everyone to decorate a hat. ... There will be prizes for men, women, children and families, so the bigger, the better," she says.

Fireworks in downtown Lafayette start at 10 p.m. 

Murray says artillery shells will be set off from the city's water works campus instead of Harrison Bridge due to construction in West Lafayette.

Recommended for you