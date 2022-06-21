Entries needed for Lafayette July Fourth parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The July Fourth parade is returning for its second year, but entries are still needed.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. near Five Points and heads toward Columbian Park on Main Street.
It's part of July Fourth festivities in Lafayette including the Stars and Stripes Celebration starting at 6 p.m. at Riehle Plaza.
City Clerk Cindy Murray says only 14 groups have signed up to run a float in the parade.
"I would like to have at least maybe 25 or 30 to make it worth everybody's while as they come out," she says.
She's encouraging people to register on the city's website. She adds this year's theme is "Hats Off To America."
"We're asking everyone to decorate a hat. ... There will be prizes for men, women, children and families, so the bigger, the better," she says.
Fireworks in downtown Lafayette start at 10 p.m.
Murray says artillery shells will be set off from the city's water works campus instead of Harrison Bridge due to construction in West Lafayette.