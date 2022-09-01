EMS workers hope Giving Day telethon provides funding for rural areas

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) – News 18 is gearing up for its First Responders Safety Giving Day next week. Ahead of the fundraiser, paramedics and other EMS personnel are hoping the money raised will help them provide the best services possible, especially in more rural areas.
Carroll County EMS provides critical emergency and medical assistance to more than 1,800 people every year. County EMS Director Doug Atkisson told News 18 his paramedics are often the first and sometimes only medical professionals able to help people.
"It's paramount that our staff has the equipment and the resources available to take care of our citizens and our visitors in the county,” Atkisson said. “They don't have that quick-access hospital. We don't even have an urgent care [center] in the county. They rely heavily on us as an EMS service to provide that medical care when they get sick and injured."
Atkisson also said he would like to have money from the fundraiser to pay for more training opportunities for his staff. The department has increased its training recently but wants to do even more.
Atkisson added his goal is to purchase additional training mannequins for his staff to use on a more consistent basis. He also wants to have funding to send EMS personnel to more intensive training sessions outside of Carroll County.
Atkisson believes keeping his staff educated on the most up-to-date safety procedures keeps people in Carroll County safe.
"Full-time staff are required to come in and show proficiency in their skills, and then we do monthly in-services as well,” Atkisson said. “Then [something] we just started recently, we have a training officer that's kind of going around to the stations' on-duty crews and working with them on a bi-weekly basis doing some basic skills as well.”
In addition to more training opportunities, Atkisson would like to buy treadmills and other workout equipment to improve his staff's physical and mental health as well.
Carroll County EMS also hopes to be able to purchase water rescue equipment, such as safety vests and throw ropes. The equipment is useful if EMS personnel arrive at a scene first and need to immediately take action to save someone.