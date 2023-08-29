 Skip to main content
Embezzlement investigation underway at westside bank

  • Updated
  • 0

Fifth Third Bank West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An embezzlement investigation is underway at a local bank.

Police say it started with a heads up over the weekend from an internal fraud specialist at Fifth Third Bank.

The specialist alerted police about suspicious transactions involving large sums of money between a customer and an employee.

The transactions reportedly totaled more than $6,000 and happened last month at the branch on Sagamore Parkway West.

The alleged victim is described as an 83-year-old woman.

News 18 reached out to the bank for comment but hasn't heard back.

