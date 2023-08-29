Embezzlement investigation underway at westside bank

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An embezzlement investigation is underway at a local bank.
Police say it started with a heads up over the weekend from an internal fraud specialist at Fifth Third Bank.
The specialist alerted police about suspicious transactions involving large sums of money between a customer and an employee.
The transactions reportedly totaled more than $6,000 and happened last month at the branch on Sagamore Parkway West.
The alleged victim is described as an 83-year-old woman.
News 18 reached out to the bank for comment but hasn't heard back.