Embattled Purdue Northwest chancellor to 'transition to faculty'

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLFI) — Embattled Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon announced he'll 'transition to faculty' when his term ends in June 2024.
Purdue's policy prevents chancellors from serving more than 12 years, according to a message Friday from Keon to staff at the regional campus.
As we've reported, members of faculty senates at P-N-W and the West Lafayette campus asked the Board of Trustees to remove Keon after he said Asian-sounding gibberish at a winter commencement.
PNW faculty senate Chair Thomas Roach, in a statement to News 18, says, in part: The Board of Trustees "are refusing to answer questions and to justify their actions regarding the public insult to the Asian community at the December graduation in Hammond, and they have ignored the no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon."
A search committee for a new chancellor will be chaired by Trustee Malcolm DeKryger and Vice President of Human Resources Amy Boyle, according to a Purdue news release.
A Purdue spokesperson declined to comment further.