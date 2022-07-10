Ella and Dolly are Las Vegas bound

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local girl is taking a western past time to Sin City in a few weeks. News 18 met with Ella and her horse, Dolly to chat about the competition of a lifetime for her and her horse.
Meet Dolly. She's going to Vegas with her handler, 16 year old Ella Barton who has been riding horses since a child.
"The discipline I ride is reining and it consist of like seven different maneuvers and you do it all in a pattern and you have sliding stop, spins, large circles, slow circles, lead changes."
The art of reining is considered to be a lot like figure skating; all of the work done is at the lope or the gallop. Ella is taking Dolly to The Run For a Million contest. It's the richest event in the history of Reining.
"There's three different divisions, there's the rookies division the non-pro division and the open professional division. The open professional division will go and they are going to go for $1 million. The non-pro and the rookie classes, which I'll be in the rookie, are going to go for about $50,000."
Riders have to qualify through the National Reining Horse Association.
"Each year you'll pick a show such as Indiana, you go to a show and they'll have a class and you have to sign up for that class, you have to pay extra to be in that class and if you win that class you'll be eligible to go to The Run For a Million. I was able to do this last year at Cloverdale and we qualified for the run there."
She'll be the first in her family to compete in The Run For a Million with the hopes of winning $50,000. Her mentor and grandfather, Steve Gooden said he couldn't be more proud.
"This little girl at 10:30 last night, I knew exactly where she was at. She was out riding her horse. There's chores that need done everyday, there are horses that need fed, watered, stalls need cleaned. These kids know the meaning of the word work."
"Every time I come out here and look at these horses and I see everything that my grandpa has built and my family has built I think of how blessed I am, how thankful I am and what I can do to take it further."
The Run For a Million is being hosted at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas from Aug. 17-20.
You can also catch Ella and Dolly at the Tippecanoe County Fair this year partaking in a few shows.
The county fair starts July 15, and runs through July 23.