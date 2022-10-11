Election 2022: Early voting begins Wednesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting kicks off on Wednesday across the State of Indiana.
Voters in Tippecanoe County can cast their ballots on weekdays and two Saturdays at the Tippecanoe County Office Building until Election Day on Nov. 8. Satellite vote centers will also open on certain weekdays and weekends over the next month.
Ivy Tech Community College will serve as a polling place for the first time in a long time. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush calls it a test run.
"We're test-driving that one. We're thinking ahead already to the presidential election. ... If we see that's a good turnout, than we possibly will use that," Roush said.
Roush also says Mackey Arena will also open its doors to voters after a successful run in 2020.
"We've always been on the campus, it's just that a couple of the sites we've used in the past didn't work out well," Roush said. "The Wi-Fi didn't work out well. The layout wasn't ADA accessible."
Roush says more than 120,000 people are registered to vote.
Voters must bring a photo ID to the polls.
