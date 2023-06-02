Eight influential Greater Lafayette women to be honored for achievements

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Eight influential women are being recognized for their contributions to the community.
The group of women will be honored during the YWCA Greater Lafayette's 49th annual Salute to Women event.
The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at the Stables Event Center on South County Road 100 East in Lafayette.
YWCA Greater Lafayette President and CEO Lindsey Mickler says the agency received an unprecedented number of nominees.
The goal is to highlight to women's achievements that previously went unrecognized.
"This is an evening to honor women in our community -- not only Tippecanoe County but our entire service delivery area, covering seven counties -- to really highlight their work; their dedication and selflessness to the community; the work that often goes unnoticed and unappreciated," Mickler says. "This is an evening to celebrate them."
Make sure to tune into News 18 at noon this month as we interview each of the eight honorees.
Click here to buy a ticket or become a sponsor of the event.