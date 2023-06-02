 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Eight influential Greater Lafayette women to be honored for achievements

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Eight influential women are being recognized for their contributions to the community.

The group of women will be honored during the YWCA Greater Lafayette's 49th annual Salute to Women event.

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. June 22 at the Stables Event Center on South County Road 100 East in Lafayette.

YWCA Greater Lafayette President and CEO Lindsey Mickler says the agency received an unprecedented number of nominees.

The goal is to highlight to women's achievements that previously went unrecognized.

"This is an evening to honor women in our community -- not only Tippecanoe County but our entire service delivery area, covering seven counties -- to really highlight their work; their dedication and selflessness to the community; the work that often goes unnoticed and unappreciated," Mickler says. "This is an evening to celebrate them."

Make sure to tune into News 18 at noon this month as we interview each of the eight honorees.

Click here to buy a ticket or become a sponsor of the event.

