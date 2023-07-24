Edgelea Elementary Teacher Resigns Following Investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Edgelea Elementary Chinese Language teacher Wei-Chun Tsai has officially resigned.
As News 18 has previously reported, the elementary school teacher was accused of multiple inappropriate acts and mistreatment of students in the classroom last school year.
According to LSC Superintendent Les Huddle, three separate investigations from outside agencies were conducted on Tsai following the allegations.
Huddle says, “ Upon all of the investigations nothing was found to be illegal. We came to the decisions to reinstate the teacher and the program.”
However, a week after being reinstated, Tsai resigned.
At LSC’s July work session, two parents of children from Tsai’s classroom spoke in opposition to how administration handled the investigation.
“Rather than being able to work with administrators on the same team so that everyone involved; students, teachers, administrators, parents and the like all get the resolution that they wanted, they made the choice to place themselves in opposition to the parents and completely allow this to spiral out of control,” Annalyse Ewing says.
Another parent, who initially brought the issue to the board back in May of 2023, says LSC left parents in the dark for the majority of the investigation.
“Not much happened. They mostly wouldn’t tell us anything. They told us it was an ongoing investigation that they couldn’t comment on. Then, when it became clear there wasn’t an investigation, they told us they cannot comment on a personnel issue. They mostly told us nothing until last week when they said he would be back in the classroom without the wider investigation that we had asked for,” Dan Parks says.
While Tsai will NOT be returning to the classroom this coming school year, Parks says the most upsetting part is how his children feel they cannot trust their own administrators.
“The kids were pretty upset. They were made to feel throughout the process that nobody at LSC really cared or took them seriously,” Parks says.
With Tsai being the only teacher for Chinese language at Edgelea elementary, Superintendent Huddle says they are currently working on finding a replacement to continue the program.