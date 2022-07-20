Eastern Indiana man fatally shot on I-70 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An eastern Indiana man is dead and an Indianapolis man has been arrested following an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 70, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.
The shooting Monday evening on Indianapolis' far east side killed Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage, police said.
Hickerson was a passenger in a car when the driver of a box truck shot him around 5:15 p.m., police said. The car's driver immediately headed to a nearby medical facility, where staff tried to save Hickerson's life but could not, police said.
“It is believed this began as a road rage incident,” state police said in a news release.
On Tuesday, detectives arrested 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough of Indianapolis on charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, police said. He is being held in the Marion County Jail.
It wasn't clear Tuesday if Kimbrough has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
The case is the 37th interstate shooting that troopers and detectives from the state police Indianapolis District have investigated so far in 2022. Last year, 65 interstate shootings were investigated by state police in the Indianapolis area.