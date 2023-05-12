East Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Sunday shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say an East Chicago man tried to kill his ex-girlfriend when he shot her in a car on Sunday.
Cordarro Curtis, 29, faces a charge of attempted murder, among others, after officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her arm.
Prosecutors say he fired two to four shots into a parked car full of people, including the victim, on Burberry Drive West around 5:30 a.m.
Curtis is also accused of telling others in the car not to identify him or to "say it isn't me" in social media messages.
Curtis was arrested several hours after the shooting in an apartment on Shoshone Drive.