Early voting open across the area

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— With election day being less than a month away, voters in Carroll County now have the opportunity to cast their ballots early.
Early voting in Carroll County started last week, and according to the County Clerk, over 100 people have voted so far.
Early voting is open now through November 7th at the Carroll County Courthouse.
Here are alternate dates and locations:
October 29 (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.):
Burrows: Liberty Township Fire Station
Flora: 4-H Building
Deer Creek: Community Center
November 5 (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.):
Burlington: Community Building
Flora: 4-H Building
Yeoman: Methodist Church
Early voting also opened in Tippecanoe County last week. Dates and locations can be found here.