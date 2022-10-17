 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Early voting open across the area

Carroll County Courthouse

Early voting is open now through November 7th at the Carroll County Courthouse.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— With election day being less than a month away, voters in Carroll County now have the opportunity to cast their ballots early.

Early voting in Carroll County started last week, and according to the County Clerk, over 100 people have voted so far.

Here are alternate dates and locations:

     October 29 (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.):

         Burrows: Liberty Township Fire Station

         Flora: 4-H Building

         Deer Creek: Community Center

     November 5 (8 a.m. - 2 p.m.):

         Burlington: Community Building 

         Flora: 4-H Building

         Yeoman: Methodist Church

Early voting also opened in Tippecanoe County last week. Dates and locations can be found here.

